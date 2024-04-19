An unspeakable evil, an everlasting baggage, and an inconsolable father; Hideous Luxury Leather Bags' first ad

Titus Upputuru, director of the film added, “Leather, like human skin, is made of wrinkles, scars, and all sorts of imperfect things. As we started thinking about the brand story, we stumbled upon the idea of baggage and how each of us carries some baggage. Now baggage is valuable because it’s part of the human experience. Sometimes it’s so hard to deal with. And the bag that we carry is a metaphor of all that we carry within ourselves.”