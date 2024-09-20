Ananya Panday shines in Swarovski's Diwali campaign

Ananya Panday, Swarovski India’s brand ambassador, commented, “My journey with Swarovski has been truly remarkable. I am excited to be a part of the latest Diwali campaign - the Idyllia Diwali capsule is stunning, the pink hues and delicate designs will add an elegant touch to the celebrations. Diwali holds a special place in my heart, filled with warmth and joy, and I feel grateful to be part of a campaign that represents my love for the occasion and the Brand.”