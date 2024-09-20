Ananya Panday shines in Swarovski's Diwali campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Diwali campaign will officially launch on social media handles on September 27, 2024.
As the festival of lights approaches, Swarovski India's local brand ambassador Ananya Panday stars in new Diwali campaign introducing an exclusive jewelry capsule for this year’s celebration. Four intricate designs from the Idyllia family evoke the patterns of rangoli, showcasing Swarovski’s artistry while celebrating the spirit of the festivities.
In addition to Idyllia jewelry, Ananya wears Millenia, Matrix, Hyperbola, and Swarovski Created Diamonds. A shimmering expression of Swarovski’s savoir-faire, each design enhances Ananya’s natural radiance and reflects the essence of Diwali.
The Diwali campaign launches September 27, 2024. The Idyllia Diwali exclusives will be available online and in store.
Ananya Panday, Swarovski India’s brand ambassador, commented, “My journey with Swarovski has been truly remarkable. I am excited to be a part of the latest Diwali campaign - the Idyllia Diwali capsule is stunning, the pink hues and delicate designs will add an elegant touch to the celebrations. Diwali holds a special place in my heart, filled with warmth and joy, and I feel grateful to be part of a campaign that represents my love for the occasion and the Brand.”
The exclusive Diwali capsule features two pendants, a bracelet, and a pair of drop earrings in rose gold tones.