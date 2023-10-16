Anchor by Panasonic scores big in load-bearing leadership with cricket season brand film

Conceptualised by Wondrlab, the film showcases the need for Anchor’s superior quality products through the lens of the social fabric of India.
Anchor by Panasonic, has launched a new film cementing its position as a leader when it comes to load bearing. The campaign was conceived for the ongoing cricket season and uses a very insightful story to land the importance of the product offerings. Indians are anyways very socially connected people.
This sense of community gets further amplified when it comes to Cricket. In any locality, housing society, or circle of friends, there is always that one home that plays host to all the big matches. The viewing parties, albeit always fun, come with their share of eccentric characters, overfriendly neighbours and friends who not just use, but abuse the hospitality of this host. In a light-hearted way, this film showcases how these gatherings often lead to an excessive spike in the electricity bill.
Sunil Narula, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing says “The Wondrlab team has excelled in vividly showcasing our category. At Anchor by Panasonic, our steadfast belief has always been to offer our consumers top-quality, technologically advanced products. With this latest campaign, we've elevated our brand positioning, further emphasizing our industry leadership.”
Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, says, “Historically, wires, MCBs and switches have been a low-involvement category for the consumer. The creative challenge here was to bring Anchor by Panasonic’s load bearing products to the fore in an engaging manner. We operated on a quintessentially Indian insight of being magnanimous and welcoming of our near and dear ones, irrespective of the load that comes with it, electric load included. In the film, we have portrayed an endearingly relatable instance centred around communal cricket-watching and contextual occasion.”
Credits
Creative Agency: Wondrlab
Co-Founder & Managing Partner: Rakesh Hinduja CCO & Co-Founder: Amit Akali
COO: Sanju Menon CSO: Ajeeta Bharadwaj
Creative Team: Bhavesh Kosambia, Rahul Chandwani, Siddharth Shah & Vaibhav Rane Strategy Team: Kamaljeet Kaur Khalsa & Adwaid Hari
Integration Team: Mamta Salian & Ritika Bandale