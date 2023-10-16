Anchor by Panasonic scores big in load-bearing leadership with cricket season brand film

This sense of community gets further amplified when it comes to Cricket. In any locality, housing society, or circle of friends, there is always that one home that plays host to all the big matches. The viewing parties, albeit always fun, come with their share of eccentric characters, overfriendly neighbours and friends who not just use, but abuse the hospitality of this host. In a light-hearted way, this film showcases how these gatherings often lead to an excessive spike in the electricity bill.