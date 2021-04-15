And now, Peter England launches linen shirts infused with antiviral technology

The antiviral technology is powered by Viroban, a Swiss fabric technology firm.
Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has unveiled its new spring summer clothing line ‘The Antiviral Linen Project’. The brand has launched this collection through a campaign with the tagline ‘Easy On You’.
As per a press release issued by the brand, it has curated a wide array of premium linen shirts in unbeatable designs and colours specifically designed for summers. Starting at Rs 1,799, these 100 per cent linen shirts are breathable, feather-soft and infused with antiviral technology powered by Viroban, a Swiss fabric technology firm.
Similar antiviral fabrics have been launched by other brands in the segment over the past one year. Raymond launched ‘ViraSafe’, its range of antiviral fabric for suiting and shirting. Innerwear brand Dollar Industries also launched its range of antiviral fabric and highlighted the same in its latest communication.
Other names include fabric and garment manufacturer Siyaram Silk Mills (SSM), Donear Industries-owned Grado, 1917 established Ruby Mills, and Lalbhai Group’s flagship company Arvind.
Menswear brand Zodiac Clothing Company, that markets ready to wear shirts, has also introduced a range of ‘antiviral shirts’.
Peter England’s commercial features two free spirited young men on the go, sporting the company’s linen shirts and enjoying landscapes, while dodging the hustle of city life and office. The campaign aims to assert the theme of ‘Going Easy’ this summer, with the comfort of impeccably crafted linen shirts from the brand.
Speaking on the launch, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, said, “We are excited to launch our spring summer collection ‘The Antiviral Linen Project’, which is the need of the hour. Our team has strategically curated the whole range of these premium linen shirts to offer class and elegance with the unflinching promise of comfort to our consumers.”
“Our ‘Easy On You’ campaign not just seeks to redefine the fashion this summer, but also advocates the notion of making easier and comfortable choices for oneself. Through this campaign, our objective is to make Peter England the ‘go to’ option for high quality linen shirts in unbeatable styles and colours, offered at unmatched competitive prices."
Infused with antiviral and antibacterial technology, ‘The Antiviral Linen Project’ collection is available in over 70 styles across the country through exclusive brand outlets, departmental stores, e-commerce partners, the brand’s website and multi-brand outlets.
The brand has launched a digital campaign across multiple new age digital channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other high impact properties, to reach out to the target consumers.