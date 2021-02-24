Anil Kapoor gapes at KFC’s Value Burger range whilst taking a dig at rival McDonald’s

Added Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy North, “We have all been guilty of passing around 'tikkis' in a bun disguised as burgers. And guess what, our heroes have been in similar situations too. The frustration of looking for a real, tasty burger that appeals to your taste buds (and your wallet) is real. That exact emotion and then the ultimate thrill of digging into an actual burger, is what we wanted to capture in the film. The actors in the films have so aptly portrayed this everyday struggle, playing it seamlessly in their iconic style.”