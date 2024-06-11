Anil Kapoor takes the 'Deep Sleep Challenge' in The Sleep Company's latest campaign

Commenting on the campaign launch, Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, said, “We believe sleep is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and unless a person has slept well, it is not possible to thrive in any area of life. Hence, we are dedicated to getting into the root cause of all problems – bad sleeping patterns. We ensure deep sleep the minute one is put into bed irrespective of what goes on in back of their mind or in the external environment. We want everyone to experience this instantaneous sleeping experience and wake up fresh as ever, ensuring greater fulfilment from life. The #MakersOfPeacefulSleep campaign is intended to do exactly that, along with highlighting the importance of #SmartGRID technology in the sleep industry.