Anil Kapoor takes the 'Deep Sleep Challenge' in The Sleep Company's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Steve Priya.
The Sleep Company, a comfort tech brand, has launched a new campaign, #MakersofPeacefulSleep featuring the iconic Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. In today's fast-paced world, a good night's sleep can feel increasingly out of reach. According to a recent report, 61% Indians get less than 6 hrs of uninterrupted sleep. The campaign highlights how The Sleep Company’s mattresses provide deep, undisturbed sleep through their innovative and patented SmartGRID technology.
The SmartGRID mattress’s adaptive features ensure that each mattress delivers the perfect blend of firmness and softness, providing support and comfort. It adjusts to any body shape for precise firmness that the spine requires and the softness that relaxes pressure points. Along with this extraordinary comfort, it also ensures that a person feels light like a feather physically and mentally when asleep, allowing them to claim deep sleep.
Conceptualised by Steve Priya, the campaign features a vibrant setting where Anil Kapoor and two robots engage in a spirited game of table tennis, creating the atmosphere of a stadium. In spite of the cacophony surrounding him, a man remains peacefully asleep, unaffected by the disturbance. This visual emphasises the exceptional quality of The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology, which ensures sleeping like a log irrespective of the noise or stress in the external environment.
The campaign is now live on The Sleep Company's YouTube and Instagram channels.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, said, “We believe sleep is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and unless a person has slept well, it is not possible to thrive in any area of life. Hence, we are dedicated to getting into the root cause of all problems – bad sleeping patterns. We ensure deep sleep the minute one is put into bed irrespective of what goes on in back of their mind or in the external environment. We want everyone to experience this instantaneous sleeping experience and wake up fresh as ever, ensuring greater fulfilment from life. The #MakersOfPeacefulSleep campaign is intended to do exactly that, along with highlighting the importance of #SmartGRID technology in the sleep industry.
Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company, shared his excitement about the new campaign, stating, “We're thrilled to launch #MakersOfPeacefulSleep with Anil Kapoor. Just like him, you too can experience a revitalizing night's sleep through our SmartGRID mattresses. Ensuring correct alignment of the spine while asleep is essential to avoid discomfort, and the right mattress can make all the difference. Whether you prefer a soft and plush feel or an orthopaedic option for superior back support, SmartGRID delivers customized comfort for a truly restful sleeping experience.”
Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, chief creative officers, Steve Priya said, “What happens when you take a laboratory and add a ping-pong table, 2 robots and the legendary Anil Kapoor into it? You get The Sleep Company’s latest commercial. Based on an unconventional and unexpected deep sleep test. The Sleep Company with its advanced SmartGrid mattress, air channels and adaptive technology, is taking deep and peaceful sleep to the next level. The film launches the larger brand idea, ‘Makers of Peaceful Sleep!’ which will be taken forward across multiple executions and mediums.”