Anirudh Ravichander belts out a 7UP anthem

This is the second summer spot after Rashmika Mandanna’s first ad as the beverage’s new face.
PepsiCo beverage 7Up has musician Anirudh Ravichander spit out an anthem which shows how the drink can help one beat the blistering summer when stuck in nightmarish situations like a traffic jam in the morning or noon.
An extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign, the new 7UP TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
It is the second video from 7UP under this campaign after it first dropped an ad starring actress Rashmika Mandanna, the beverage’s new face.
Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, " 7UP is committed to providing refreshing experiences and what could possibly be more refreshing than a Super-Duper Refresher anthem by none other than the musical genius, Anirudh. We are extremely excited to have him on board and can’t wait for the youth to start grooving to 7UP’s ultimate upliftment anthem this summer.”