Anmol Industries redefines festive traditions with new campaign

Anmol Industries has released its new Diwali campaign ‘Iss Diwali, Apnao Kuch Naya’ under its ongoing #HarPalAnmol initiative. The film, conceptualised by Meraqi Digital, challenges traditional family dynamics and calls for shared effort and empathy during festive celebrations.

The narrative centers on a household preparing for Diwali after their daughter’s marriage. As the family feels her absence, the son-in-law steps up - decorating, lighting diyas, and preparing for the celebration. His quiet participation redefines expectations around family roles, showing that genuine relationships thrive on shared responsibility, not obligation.

The story ends with the message: “Shaadi ke baad farz sirf beti ki nahi, ek bete ki bhi hoti hai. Iss Diwali apnao kuch naya, aur banao #HarPalAnmol.”

Aman Choudhary, executive director – marketing and innovation, Anmol Industries, said: “With every campaign, we aim to celebrate relationships in their most genuine form. This Diwali film is about evolving with time — understanding that love and responsibility go hand in hand, regardless of roles or expectations.”

Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, founders of Meraqi Digital, said: “Festivals are when families come together, but they’re also when old habits surface. With this story, we wanted to capture that beautiful moment when someone decides to do things differently, not for applause, but for love.”

Nishkarsh Sachdeva, creative lead and scriptwriter, said: “The film isn’t just about Diwali; it’s about participation. It’s a reminder that relationships glow brighter when every member adds their own light.”

With its relatable storytelling and emotional simplicity, the campaign reflects the evolving Indian family dynamic - one built on equality, understanding, and shared joy.