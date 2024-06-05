Anupam Mittal criticises MIB's self-declaration certificate, says it will increase advertisers' cost

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Supreme Court of India has mandated all advertisers to submit a Self-Declaration Certificate before publishing or broadcasting any ad.
On June 4, 2024, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, criticised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over mandating Self-Declaration Certificate for all advertisers and advertising agencies.
He went on to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his worry about how digital advertisers making hundreds of ads a month will follow this rule.
He also said this rule will harm the industry's global digital competitiveness by raising costs and slowing it down. However, netizens had mixed reactions to his tweet.
While one user agreed with Mittal's opinion, others said that to balance the millions of misleading ads and protect its victims, a move like this was indeed necessary.
The Self-Declaration Certificate mandate will be implemented from June 18, 2024. For TV and radio advertisements, advertisers have to submit the certificate on the Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), whereas, for print and digital media advertisements, certificates should be submitted on the portal of the Press Council of India.