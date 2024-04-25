Anupama Ramaswamy, Ashish Chakravarty and Rajdeepak Das appointed as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show

Raj was the force behind the work for P&G Whisper ‘Touch the Pickle’ - one of the first social movement to break the taboo around periods in the Indian sub-continent. To his recent work for Whisper – the Missing Chapter which won him a Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals at Cannes Lions 2022 – an award which is very close to his heart as it made a real difference in the lives of young girls by breaking period taboos and getting the chapter on periods added in school books, helping 23 million girls stay in school.