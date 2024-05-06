APL Apollo unveils a TVC ft. Akshay Kumar as 'THE TUFF HERO' for 'Roof Tuff' steel coils and sheets

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The star showcases the strength of APL Apollo's Roof Tuff through stunts, showcasing its commitment to innovation and quality.
APL Apollo Steel Tubes, a branded steel tube manufacturer in India, has launched a new television commercial featuring Akshay Kumar, showcasing their product, Roof Tuff – Color coated coils. The 60-second ad, produced in collaboration with Crayons, portrays Akshay Kumar in the role of 'THE TUFF HERO', engaging in Parkour stunts while showcasing the superior durability and strength of APL Apollo's Roof Tuff.
The TVC is set in the fictional town of ‘Satranga’, where Akshay Kumar narrates an action-packed story to his daughter about how he met her mother. Flashing back to 12 years prior, viewers witness Akshay Kumar in pursuit of a thief who steals his (future) wife's necklace. The chase unfolds over rooftops, with Akshay Kumar showcasing his agility and toughness while traversing obstacles and demonstrating the durability of APL Apollo Roof Tuff.
Sanjay Gupta, chairman & MD, APL Apollo Tubes shared his enthusiasm, "At APL Apollo, we are committed to innovation and delivering products of the highest quality. Our collaboration with Akshay Kumar for the Roof Tuff TVC exemplifies our dedication to excellence and toughness, ensuring that our customers receive only the best. We are happy to launch this promo as we aim to promote this product in as many industries as possible."
On the launch of new TVC, Rahul Gupta, director, APL Apollo Building Products commented, “Every detail in our products reflects unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, from inception to completion. Discover unparalleled performance and precision with our coils, setting a new standard in color coating sheets. Experience the beautiful yet Ruff and Tuff color coated sheets by APL Apollo, an attribute that strongly resonates with our new brand ambassador – Akshay Kumar.”
Charu Malhotra, chief brand officer & group head marketing, APL Apollo Tubes, said, "The launch of our new TVC with Akshay Kumar underscores our relentless pursuit of finding new and impactful ways to connect with our audience. Through this engaging narrative, we aim to highlight the durability and reliability of APL Apollo's Roof Tuff, setting new benchmarks for toughness and performance in the industry. We aim to extensively promote the campaign with a comprehensive integrated marketing strategy including TV/Radio/Cinema & Digital."
Apollo RoofTuff, India's roofing specialist, offers a roofing solution that delivers strength and style to your structures. With its innovative design and superior quality, Apollo RoofTuff sets new standards in roofing excellence, providing your buildings with the durability and aesthetic appeal they truly deserve.
The applications of Roof Tuff extend across commercial and industrial sectors, including warehouses, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, office buildings, retail stores, logistics hubs, business parks, and commercial complexes. Additionally, Roof Tuff is utilised in select residential areas.