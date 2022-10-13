Apollo’s campaign #PioneersOfHealthcare celebrates its journey of 39 years

The campaign #PioneersOfHealthcare is a part of Apollo's year-long celebrations.
Publicis Health India has created the first campaign for Apollo after winning the account in April 2022. It celebrates 39 years of excellence with the #PioneersOfHealthcare campaign.
The campaign created by Publicis Health celebrates the milestones that have been achieved over this journey of 39 years and how Apollo has set the standards of excellence in the healthcare industry.
The campaign for Apollo #PioneersOfHealthcare is a part of the year-long celebrations. It will be a multi-media campaign across print, digital and outdoor.
The film for the campaign gives a glimpse into the world of Apollo showcasing their clinical prowess to make the patient’s journey during a difficult time as comfortable as possible. It also highlights the advanced cutting-edge technology used at the hospital to ensure world-class medical care.
Varun Dubey, chief revenue officer, Apollo says, “We curated this year-long, digital-led campaign to showcase our pioneering and relentless efforts, as Asia's largest vertically integrated healthcare provider in preventive and curative health for the last 39 years. In the upcoming years, we aim to make healthcare more proactive through the integration of AI and Machine Learning technologies which will not help diagnose diseases earlier but also ensure a better patient experience. The digital film showcasing Apollo's pioneering features that led the campaign has garnered over 2.3 billion impressions.”
Anindya Banerjee and Vijesh Achari, creative heads, Publicis Health India adds, “We wanted to create a film which pays homage to the brand’s futuristic outlook and vision. Healthcare communication is often saturated with cliches. Our film focuses on how one can come back to normal life even after a complicated medical procedure, with the top-of-line healthcare at Apollo. Taking cues from science fiction, our film takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey that creates a sense of wonder.”