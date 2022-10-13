Apollo’s campaign #PioneersOfHealthcare celebrates its journey of 39 years

Varun Dubey, chief revenue officer, Apollo says, “We curated this year-long, digital-led campaign to showcase our pioneering and relentless efforts, as Asia's largest vertically integrated healthcare provider in preventive and curative health for the last 39 years. In the upcoming years, we aim to make healthcare more proactive through the integration of AI and Machine Learning technologies which will not help diagnose diseases earlier but also ensure a better patient experience. The digital film showcasing Apollo's pioneering features that led the campaign has garnered over 2.3 billion impressions.”