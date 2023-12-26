Apple, Astral Pipes, Qatar Airways: SRK’s Dunki rides high on integrations

A look at all the brand integrations we could spot in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, "Dunki," marks a triumphant end to the year for the actor, following the massive successes of "Pathaan" and "Jawan." The movie that also stars Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in brief roles has been getting mixed reviews nonetheless is winning the hearts of SRK fans.
Dunki revolves around the glaring issues of illegal immigration and the infamous technique of donkey flight. The movie however also seamlessly weaves in several brand integrations, showcasing a number of subtle integrations.
Let’s have a look at them:
Astral Pipes: The movie opens with SRK engaged in a riveting race where the commentator dons an 'Astral Pipes' t-shirt, while posters of the brand adorn the backdrop.
Ray-Ban: SRK's entry scene features him donning a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Qatar Airways: This brand is seamlessly woven into pivotal scenes of the film. Additionally, the film showcases the airline's hospitality and luxurious interiors, enhancing the cinematic experience.
Aramex: The film subtly incorporates Aramex as the courier service facilitating the exchange of pictures and letters between London and Punjab.
Vespa: Tapsee Pannu's character, Mannu, is seen traversing the streets of Punjab's Laltu town on an old style Vespa scooter.
Apple: Various characters, including SRK, are portrayed using iPhones in the film.
Coca-Cola: Tapsee Pannu strikes a pose against the backdrop of a towering Coca-Cola banner in London.