Apple gets a weightlifter to rep its M4 chip in a new Macbook Pro ad

Apple has unveiled a brand new advertisement that showcases the remarkable features of its latest chipset, the M4. The ad, created in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Megaforce, features an unusual yet impressive performance by a weightlifter, accompanied by a narration from retired Olympic figure skater and American commentator Johnny Weir.

Weir's opening remarks set the stage: "The pressure of a lifetime of work comes down to a mere whisper of time in front of the world." As the scene unfolds, the muscular athlete, clad in a singlet emblazoned with the M4 logo, prepares to lift a substantial barbell. The tension builds up as Weir's words echo.

The weightlifter then smoothly hoists the weight, transitioning into a captivating display of strength and finesse. Choreographed by Denna Thomsen and coached by six-time world champion baton twirler Yvonne (Bonnie) Palacios, the athlete glides with elegant precision, effortlessly shifting between powerful lifts and gymnastic manoeuvres.

The true standout moment occurs when the weightlifter casually lifts the judges and their podium, securing the entire arrangement with just one hand. This jaw-dropping feat serves as a metaphor for the incredible processing power of the M4 chip, which is subsequently juxtaposed with a visual representation of the advanced silicon.

As the advertisement unfolds, the athlete relentlessly challenges the limits of physical performance. He continues to stack plates onto the barbell until he is lifting the weight with just a flick of his finger, a feat referred to as the "Pinky Promise." This display of strength and control symbolisis the capabilities of the M4 chip, which powers the new MacBook Pro lineup.

In a separate promotional video, Apple has brought together four reviewers to express their thoughts on the new laptops. These include a software developer, a 3D printing company owner, a technology and AI educator, and a small business owner.

All the reviewers are overwhelmingly impressed with the new MacBook Pro, emphasising several standout features including the remarkable power of the chip, its capability for handling complex 3D rendering and code compilation, as well as the noticeably faster unified memory designed for multitasking.

Apple's marketing approach in these efforts blends visually striking imagery, expert testimonials, and a compelling narrative to convey the power and versatility of the M4 chipset and the new MacBook Pro series.

The brand is very bullish on its new chipset, possibly due to the demanding requirements of Apple Intelligence. Given the brand's plans for its AI offerings, particularly the much-anticipated ChatGPT integration within Apple Intelligence, the new chipset might just come in clutch.