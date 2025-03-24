Apple’s AirPods ad has Pedro Pascal in a cinematic heartbreak odyssey

In what can only be described as a masterclass in emotional manipulation—the good kind, mind you—Apple has once again proved that selling technology needn't be a sterile affair of specifications and features, but rather a sumptuous cinematic feast that just happens to feature their latest gadget.

Advertisment

The tech behemoth's latest ad, a five-and-a-half-minute short film titled Someday, features The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, in a role that exploits his remarkable ability to convey profound sadness whilst maintaining his irresistible charm.

The film follows Pascal's character through the murky waters of post-breakup grief before his AirPods 4 quite literally transport him into a technicolour dreamworld of hope and possibility.

Apple's partnership with Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze marks their second collaboration, following the critically acclaimed Welcome Home advert in 2018 featuring English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

Jonze, known for his surrealist approach in films such as Her and Being John Malkovich, brings his distinctive visual storytelling to this latest offering, creating a piece that feels more arthouse than an advertisement.

The narrative begins in a bleak, wintry landscape—both literal and metaphorical—as Pascal's character walks out of a restaurant after seemingly having that last conversation with his significant other, the weight of heartbreak evident in every step.

The world around him is rendered in cold, desaturated tones, mirroring his emotional state. However, the moment he activates the Noise Cancellation feature on his AirPods, the transformation begins.

The dreary cityscape erupts in vibrant colour, with Pascal's character encountering his more jubilant self in an out-of-body experience that frankly serves as a visual spectacle.

The choreography, crafted by Tanisha Scott—whose previous collaborations include pop titans Rihanna, Drake, and Beyoncé—evolves from tentative movements to full-blown street ballet as Pascal joins a flash mob of dancers amidst showers of flower petals.

The advert is particularly clever in how it positions the product. Rather than centring the AirPods as the overt hero, they're presented as the catalyst for emotional transformation—a subtle but powerful approach that aligns with Apple's long-standing philosophy of technology serving human experience rather than dominating it.

The advert was conceived by TBWA\Media Arts Lab in Los Angeles, with commercial production house MJZ overseeing the filming.

What sets "Someday" apart from Apple's previous narrative advertisements is its unabashed focus on a specific product whilst maintaining the emotional integrity of its storytelling.

Unlike the company's Chinese New Year adverts or their yearly shot on iPhone films, which typically celebrate cultural occasions or a particular cause, this piece boldly asserts that even the most product-centric campaign can transcend mere commercialism to become art.

The advertisement's greatest achievement may be its seamless integration of product functionality into human emotion.

The Noise Cancellation feature becomes not just a technical specification but a key to unlocking the character's capacity for joy. It's a clever bit of brand positioning that suggests Apple's technology doesn't merely block out unwanted sound but creates space for emotional renewal.