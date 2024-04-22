Apple’s new India ad checks the iPhone’s durability in a bumpy rickshaw ride

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film puts the iPhone’s ‘aerospace-grade’ aluminium frame to the test.
Apple India has unveiled a new ad film that highlights the durability of its new iPhones. The film is centred around Apple’s ‘aerospace-grade’ aluminium build.
In the ad film titled Wreckshaw, an iPhone user is seen riding a rickshaw, which is going at a fast speed with twists and turns on what appears to be a busy road. The protagonist, who is surfing content on her device, quickly loses control of her phone and drops it at the mercy of the ride.
The next sequence of scenes is just the iPhone crashing into the interiors of the rickshaw, unfazed and undamaged. The ad film has been created in collaboration with TBWAMedia Arts Lab, Singapore.
Interestingly, the protagonist is shown watching cricket on her iPhone 15. Given that the ad has been unveiled in the middle of the IPL season, the depiction hits home for millions of cricket fans who like to watch cricket when they commute, but also run the risk of damaging their devices in the process.
The ad film is the first locally made Apple ad in India under the ‘Relax. It’s iPhone’ campaign and will be aired across TV and digital.
Recently, Apple has undertaken a robust strategy to broaden its footprint in India, spanning both manufacturing and sales endeavours. The American tech powerhouse inaugurated its first brick-and-mortar outlets in the nation just last year, as India burgeons into one of the firm's prime markets.
Moreover, it has come to light that approximately one in seven, equating to 14%, of Apple's iPhones are now purportedly manufactured in India, underscoring the company's concerted efforts to bolster its manufacturing capabilities within the country.