Apple’s 'The Greatest' wins 2023 Emmy for Outstanding Commercial, marking a year of creative brilliance for the brand

Apple’s acclaimed campaign The Greatest has earned yet another honour. The ad film won the 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial. Created by Apple’s in-house team and directed by Kim Gehrig, it focuses on how Apple’s products are catering to people with disabilities.
The film features real people with disabilities using accessibility features across a range of Apple products. In the film, we see musicians, artists, athletes and parents with disabilities using Apple software features such as Door Detection, Sound Recognition and Voice Control to identify items, drive cars, do make-up, navigate clothing and take selfies. Another highlight of the ad film is its powerful soundtrack featuring remixed words from the legendary Muhammad Ali.
The Greatest has already won multiple industry awards like the Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix at Cannes Lions. Apart from this, Apple had three other spots nominated at the Emmys this year. Let’s have a look at the nominations from Apple:
Call Me with Timothée Chalamet | Apple TV+
The new AirPods Pro | Quiet the noise | Apple
The other entries in the category were:
Cost of Beauty: A Dove Film | Dove Self-Esteem Project
"Forever": The Farmer’s Dog 2023 Super Bowl Commercial
The Singularity (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2023 | Squarespace
This marks the third Emmy win for Apple, it won an Emmy in 2014 for its Misunderstood film and in 1998 for its iconic Think Different campaign.
In terms of creativity, 2023 has been a great year for Apple. According to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Advertising Creativity report, Apple took the top spot in the 'Creative brand of the year' rankings. The brand won three Grands Prix and 26 additional Lions.
Multiple campaigns from the brand were praised and caught eyeballs. For example, Apple’s holiday ad won the hearts of the netizens in 2023. Similarly, a five-minute short film starring Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer as well as CEO Tim Cook garnered a lot of attention. The ad was even more significant as it came on the back of Apple announcing its newest Apple Watch model as its first “completely carbon neutral” product.
Another campaign that stood out was the The Lost Voice campaign.
In another move, just after its Wonderlust Apple event, Hollywood singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released the video for her song, Get him back! which was shot entirely on iPhone15 Pro which earned the brand a lot of chatter on the internet.