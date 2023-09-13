Apple’s Tim Cook locks eyes with Mother Nature in the brand's latest sustainability ad

The ad film enumerates Apple’s follow up steps to its 2020 sustainability goals.
Apple Park bore witness to a rather unusual spectacle during the Wonderlust event on Tuesday as Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, locked eyes with Mother Nature herself in the brands latest sustainability ad film.
The role of Mother Nature was masterfully portrayed by Octavia Spencer, renowned star of the cancelled Apple TV+ series "Truth Be Told". In a feisty performance, she took Apple's top executives to task on their progress regarding environmental initiatives.
The brand revealed that it had scripted the entire exchange, including Spencer's snappy and impatient remarks throughout the segment.
After Tim Cook had proudly presented a series of environmental achievements and sustainability milestones, the epic staring contest between Cook and Mother Nature ensued. To the surprise of many, it went on for quite some time. In the end, Spencer blinked, breaking into her first and only smile during the exchange.
However, she left a stern warning in her wake. "Don't disappoint your mother," she declared, before departing.
Among the highlights was the announcement of Apple's first carbon-neutral products, marking a significant step toward achieving their ambitious carbon footprint reduction goals.
As the dust settles from this unique confrontation between Apple's leadership and Mother Nature herself, it is evident that the tech giant remains steadfast in its mission to create a more sustainable future for the planet. The challenge has been accepted, the spotlight is on, and Apple is determined to lead by example.