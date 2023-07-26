Apple’s ‘Underdogs’ are out to recoup missing Mac

The new episode of the acclaimed series plugs Apple’s security features, all in some cinematic buffoonery.
Swiper no swiping! Apple has added to its widely celebrated ad series, ‘Underdogs’, with a new episode that punctuates the brand’s robust security system for its devices. In a high-octane chase between the ‘underdogs’ and tech thieves, the crew is seen chasing a stolen Mac.
Titled ‘Swiped’, the film starts with a virtual meet between a design team, who are in the process of pitching to a client. However, the Macbook containing the presentation is out in the hands of thieves, and the team is now on a mission to retrieve it.
The chase begins when the team leader decides to go on the hunt for her lost Mac, relying on Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature. As the laptop appears to draw farther with time, the rest of the team takes up the hot pursuit. Other features that the film puts the spotlight on include Touch ID, Face ID, Secure Enclave, Remote Lock and Remote Wipe, among others.
The series, which has a Film Grand Prix from 2022 Cannes Lions to its name, is created by Apple’s in-house agency Marcon and production company Smuggler. Apple has previously created other similar works under the title ‘Apple at Work’, including films from 2019, and 2020 with the same cast.