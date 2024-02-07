Apple’s Vision Pro is here; and so is its relentless marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has unveiled a series of films to demonstrate the new VR headset.
Apple has finally unveiled its latest tech to consumers and enthusiasts alike with the introduction of Apple Vision Pro. The tech giant's unveiling of this mixed-reality headset through a compelling advertisement on its YouTube channel has sparked excitement and anticipation among tech enthusiasts worldwide.
The 70-second advertisement, set to the tune of Supertramp's iconic 1974 hit Dreamer, provides viewers with a glimpse into the transformative capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro. Priced at $3,499 (around Rs 2.8 lakh), this mixed-reality headset aims to alter the way we interact with digital content and the physical world around us.
The Vision Pro is showcased in a variety of settings, demonstrating its versatility and immersive capabilities. The advertisement begins with a scene familiar to many, as a man comfortably situated in his home appears to be catching up on work using the device.
The spotlight is on the integration of hand gestures, illustrating how users can effortlessly control the Vision Pro with simple movements. However, Apple assures that commands can also be conveyed through voice and eye movements, adding layers of convenience to the user experience.
Transitioning from work to leisure, the same individual is later depicted engaging in playful moments with his daughter, facilitated by the Vision Pro's innovative features. Notably, a digital representation of his eyes is projected onto the device's outer display, enabling uninterrupted eye contact even while immersed in the digital realm. While hailed as a particularly interesting feature, some viewers have expressed reservations, finding the concept of digital eye contact somewhat disconcerting.
The primary ad is also supplemented by a forty second snippet which basically carries the same narrative.
A few weeks back, Apple teased its Vision Pro in an ad reminiscent of the iconic launch of the first iPhone. The commercial that kept the product itself shrouded in mystery, showcased beloved characters from popular films like Up, Ant-Man, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and Iron Man donning various headgear. The climax revealed a woman donning the Vision Pro headset, accompanied by the message "Get Ready," leaving viewers eager for more information about Apple's latest offering.
At the heart of the Apple Vision Pro lies a sophisticated array of technologies that enable its seamless operation and immersive experiences. Central to its functionality is the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, collectively referred to as mixed reality (MR) or extended reality (XR). VR immerses users in a fully virtual environment, while AR overlays digital content onto the real world, blending the virtual and physical realms.
The Vision Pro's ability to interpret hand gestures, voice commands, and eye movements represents a significant advancement in user interaction and control. This functionality is made possible through a combination of sensors, cameras, and machine-learning algorithms embedded within the device. These sensors capture and analyse the user's movements, allowing for intuitive and natural interactions with virtual objects and environments.
One of the standout features showcased in the advertisement is the Vision Pro's ability to maintain eye contact through a digital representation of the user's eyes on the outer display. While this feature has been hailed as innovative, some viewers have expressed concerns about its implications for privacy and social interactions. Nevertheless, Apple's commitment to user privacy and security is likely to reassure potential customers.
The Vision Pro made its debut in the US market on February 2, 2024. Other countries are to follow soon.