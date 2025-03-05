After Coke & Maaza, now Appy Fizz drops a jingle with Vicky Kaushal’s moves

With the start slightly reminiscent of the casino scene from the James Bond movie Casino Royale and then actor Vicky Kaushal channelling his love for dance—made viral with Tauba Tauba—apple-flavoured carbonated beverage Appy Fizz has finally made a splash this summer, following in the footsteps of its beverage rivals. And it’s by design.

"We're all complaining about the heat, but I'm not, because of the coming festive season as well as the summer season. There's Holi that is coming up. Summer is kicking in as well. So, hoping to see a good amount of double-digit growth coming in... We're hoping for a very positive return for the season," Outlook Business quoted Parle Agro CEO Schauna Chauhan and Rasna Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta as saying on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025.

The ad’s focus is on Kaushal and, at the same time, on the fizz inside the Parle Agro-owned beverage brand; if one closely listens to the jingle, it’s not surprising considering the brand’s name. “I’m the one and only game changer, gonna make you go wild. Can you feel the fizz, girl?” goes the jingle.

Kaushal makes for a smart brand ambassador considering his last movie, Chaava, was a massive hit and is still running in theatres. Before it, his moves for the song Tauba Tauba in the movie Bad Newz not only cemented his status as one of Bollywood’s best dancers, but it was 2024’s raging hit.

What’s also worth remembering is that Kaushal was the face of Charged, an affordable energy drink from The Coca-Cola Company in India. Coming to Appy Fizz, the other famous faces to have graced the brand are Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, and Jr Ntr.

Also, one cannot miss the jingle, which has now become a recurring theme in beverage brands’ ads this summer. The other brands include Coca-Cola, Maaza, and Nescafe.