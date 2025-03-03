College life comes alive in Nescafé India’s new spot

Transitioning from school life to college is hard, especially when you’re far away from home; there’s nobody to hold your hand during your formative college days. Well, that’s where Nescafé Classic, an instant coffee brand from Nescafé India, places itself in a fresh spot.

Set to just over a minute-and-a-half, the new ad, by McCann Worldgroup, follows the life of three college freshers, one wanting to become the year’s topper, the second building a comfortable box for sparrows to come, sit, and eat, and the third aspiring to join the college band as its drummer in her first year.

Nescafé Classic makes multiple appearances in the ad as the go-to beverage for the three as they look to accomplish their first goal in college, and they do. And while at it, it’s hard to miss the jingle playing throughout the ad.

It’s a sweet surprise because jingles were slowly becoming a thing of the past as ad lengths began to shrink to 10 seconds. In the past month and a half, Maaza and Coca-Cola have joined Nescafé Classic creating jingles for their ads.

Also, it’s not the first time Nescafé India has used college or something academic as a setting in its ads. The old Badal Life Ki Raftaar campaign from the coffee giant has multiple ads placing its brand as the pivotal actor in students moving to college life.