Aprilia India showcases John Abraham's ‘Lust’ for RS457 bike in new film

Following the success of Aprilia India’s first film with its brand ambassador John Abraham titled- Fun, Aprilia India continues to push the boundaries of performance motorcycle advertising with the release of the second installment in its digital ad campaign. Titled Lust, this new film delves even deeper into the emotional core of riding, further exploring the powerful connection between riders and the Aprilia RS457.

Building on the momentum created at the campaign’s debut, Lust captures the allure and desire that draws riders to the open road, embodied by the Aprilia RS457. The cinematic ad, directed by the renowned Nigel Simpkiss, showcases the mix of passion and precision that defines both the Aprilia brand and the Aprilia RS457. With visuals that evoke a deep sense of longing and the thrill of high-performance riding, Lust takes viewers on a journey into the heart of what it truly means to crave the experience of a sports bike.

As with the previous film, this second chapter of the campaign reflects Aprilia's bold approach to storytelling. It goes beyond traditional product promotion to create an emotional resonance with its audience. The film is part of a four-film series that celebrates the complex emotions that come with the riding experience, aiming to foster a deeper connect between the brand and its community of passionate riders.

Speaking on his role, John Abraham, brand ambassador Aprilia India said, “These films with Aprilia are an anthology of very pure emotions that one experiences when you connect with your bike. I have been an Aprilia fan for many years and the new Aprilia RS457 is a piece of art and top-notch engineering that I can look at, lust at, and ride for hours. That is exactly what the new film captures, and I am sure everyone who truly loves riding, will relate to it.”

Commenting on the second film, Graffi, chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “The Aprilia RS457 is a beauty and rides like a dream. It is by far the most stunning and aesthetic mid-performance sports motorcycle in India. Our ad campaign has been conceptualised to rightly visualise the emotions any rider feels when he looks at and is astride an Aprilia; and just like fun, lust is also another powerful emotion that our riders associate with Aprilia. John has done an incredible job to bring it out so beautifully on screen.”



Adding his thoughts, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - corporate communication and 2W Marketing, Piaggio Vehicles said, “For our campaign for Aprilia RS457 and John, we wanted to create a series of highly relatable films that our customers look forward to. With the film - Lust, we wanted to bring to the front the absolute beauty that the Aprilia RS457 is. Consumers have given our first film ‘FUN’ immense love and approval. Lust is the second instalment of the 4-part series, and we cannot wait to receive consumer feedback for it. It taps into a very visceral emotion associated with riding a beautiful and high-performance bike, and I am sure it will resonate very well with our audience. John has truly brought out the emotion well as he himself relates to it.”