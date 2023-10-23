Are brands tapping into Disney+ Hotstar's vertical ad offering this cricket world cup?

The only drawback of the format according to Srivastava is that during MaxView the advertisers cannot take the CTA (call-to-action) Takeover on the screen. “Earlier for the standard view they could take CTA Takeover which meant their ads (display/video) would always be present below the feed along with CTA text/link. This is not possible for the MaxView format. Otherwise, this seems to be a good addition to the overall capability of Hotstar as a platform.”