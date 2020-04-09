Ariel advances ‘Share The Load’ campaign with an ASMR video

As unusual as this initiative is, it could also be P&G’s desperate measure for desperate times. Crafting and executing brand communication in the middle of a lockdown is one of the biggest challenges facing the marcom industry today. With social distancing the norm, and a ban on film production in place, ads have to be crafted and executed indoors with the involvement of limited number of people and equipment. Also, with the majority of the workforce working from home, the message is more relevant now than ever - when the home is also the office, the school and the playground. This way, the execution fits the bill perfectly.