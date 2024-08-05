Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor get 'Tyohar Ready with Myntra' to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The sibling duo posted a video on their social handles a couple of days before the release of the ad film, titled "Aapke Khushi Arjun Ayenge", hinting at a collaboration.
Myntra has rolled out its campaign for Raksha Bandhan, featuring the sibling duo Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who will be a part of two ad films and more shorties. The Tyohar Ready with Myntra campaign positions the platform as a one-stop- destination for all gifting needs this festive season with a spotlight on Rakhi. Myntra, with 10K options has one of the largest assortment of premium Rakhis and also offers over 100K handpicked gifting options across various categories. Additionally, to cater to every aspect of the celebration, Myntra has added over 30K+ new trendy styles to its festive apparel selection.
The platform's extensive festive range covers everything from traditional Rakhis to modern apparel and premium gifts, ensuring that customers can find the perfect items to celebrate their sibling bonds. Myntra seeks to simplify the Rakhi shopping experience for millions of customers, both new and existing, helping them prepare for the festivities with ease and style.
Leveraging Myntra as a premier destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, the campaign featuring Arjun and Khushi Kapoor will be amplified via a 360-degree approach across various media channels, social media and creator. As a part of the platform's multi-channel activation, 20 plus content creators are set to drive buzz via visual content that showcases select fashion ranges, ethnic wear and other noteworthy festive fashion segments for Rakhi.
The ad film opens to lively music, setting the scene for a Rakhi episode that's all too familiar. Arjun Kapoor, determined to impress his fashionable sister Khushi, finds himself under her critical eye as she sighs over his minimal effort. This sibling banter is a humorous nod to the typical Raksha Bandhan scenario many can relate to. However, Arjun has an ace up his sleeve. He surprises Khushi by stepping out in a suave outfit from Myntra, showcasing not only his upgraded style but also Myntra's newly added premium gifting options and festive fashion. Arjun then highlights The Myntra Rakhi Store, and it’s vast collection, making the message clear: Myntra helps make Rakhi gestures thoughtful and unique, elevating the style quotient of the festival. Through Arjun's transformation, Myntra highlights its offerings, urging everyone to ditch the last-minute generic gifts and embrace the special moments with fashion-forward choices.
The second ad film opens with soft, comforting music, setting the stage for some classic sibling banter. Khushi, all smiles, wishes Arjun a happy Rakhi and reminds him to bring gifts. Arjun, exasperated, muses about how his sisters remember him only on Rakhi and ponders the monumental task of keeping six sisters happy with unique presents. The humour shines through as he grumbles about the challenge, but then reveals his secret weapon this year: Myntra. With Myntra's Rakhi Store, and its vast collection of premium gifts and festive fashion, Arjun is ready to dazzle his sisters, making this Rakhi memorable and stylish. The ad playfully captures the sibling dynamic, highlighting Myntra’s role in transforming the gifting experience.
The Tyohar Ready with Myntra campaign aims to solidify Myntra's position as the ultimate shopping destination this Raksha Bandhan, showcasing its extensive range of premium and curated gifting options. By partnering with over 100 international, domestic and homegrown brands, the platform offers gifting options across 50 key gifting categories. The popular brands from Myntra’s Rakhi Gift Store include Giva, Swarovski, Ferns and Petals, IGP, Floweraura, Interflora, Marriott, Accessorize, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Arata, David Off, Jaguar, Mocobara, Homecentre, Pure Home+Living, Kama Ayurveda, MAC, Bath & Body Works, Guess, Boat, Noise, Fossil, Lacoste, Zoop, Chumbak among many others.
Speaking on the Rakhi campaign, Abhishek Gour, director, brand and digital marketing, Myntra, said, "We're thrilled to bring together Arjun and Khushi Kapoor for the first time on screen in our Rakhi campaign. Their sibling chemistry perfectly embodies the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. Our extensive Rakhi selection, premium gifting options, and trend-first festive fashion are enabling customers to celebrate this Rakhi at its best. This campaign also aligns perfectly with Myntra's position of being the one of India’s most loved destinations for fashion and our recent foray into the gifting space."
Speaking about the campaign, Ira G, CCO, Toaster, said, “Sometimes we forget that we are the only country and people that celebrate the brother-sister relationship with Raksha Bandhan. The attempt really is to nudge people to make Rakhi as special as it deserves to be with dressing up and special rakhis and unique gifts on Myntra. And Arjun Kapoor as the harrowed brother, getting his dressing and gifting wrong and combining him with Khushi Kapoor as his diva younger sister was super authentic and fun to this end.”
Speaking on the campaign, Khushi Kapoor, said, "Raksha Bandhan holds a cherished place in our hearts, and coming together with Arjun for this campaign has been a truly special experience. Myntra has made it incredibly easy to celebrate this beautiful bond with its extensive range of gifts and festive fashion. The 'Tyohar Ready with Myntra' campaign perfectly captures the essence of our sibling relationship, offering something for everyone to express their love and appreciation. From stylish Rakhis to trendy apparel and premium gifts, Myntra's incredible selection ensures that every sibling can find the perfect way to celebrate Rakhi. I’m excited for everyone to see our collaboration and discover the joy of gifting with Myntra."
Arjun Kapoor added, “Rakhi is all about celebrating the bond between siblings, and working with Khushi on this campaign has been an incredible experience and the fact that it was our first time working together just makes it better. This festival brings back a lot of good memories for me, and it's great to share that with everyone. The wide range of gifts and festive fashion options on Myntra really adds to the joy of the celebration. I'm excited for people to see our collaboration and feel the same connection we do.”