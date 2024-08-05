Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor get 'Tyohar Ready with Myntra' to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The ad film opens to lively music, setting the scene for a Rakhi episode that's all too familiar. Arjun Kapoor, determined to impress his fashionable sister Khushi, finds himself under her critical eye as she sighs over his minimal effort. This sibling banter is a humorous nod to the typical Raksha Bandhan scenario many can relate to. However, Arjun has an ace up his sleeve. He surprises Khushi by stepping out in a suave outfit from Myntra, showcasing not only his upgraded style but also Myntra's newly added premium gifting options and festive fashion. Arjun then highlights The Myntra Rakhi Store, and it’s vast collection, making the message clear: Myntra helps make Rakhi gestures thoughtful and unique, elevating the style quotient of the festival. Through Arjun's transformation, Myntra highlights its offerings, urging everyone to ditch the last-minute generic gifts and embrace the special moments with fashion-forward choices.