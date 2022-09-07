Arjun Kapoor goes bald and back to promote Sebamed’s anti-dandruff shampoo

Men just want the hair on their heads to stay, says the actor.
Sebamed’s in-house creative team must have seen Arjun Kapoor’s last flick ‘Ek Villain Returns’ for a twist, because nobody expected the actor to appear bald, albeit for a second, in the brand’s latest ad.
The ad is for the German healthcare company’s anti-dandruff shampoo, which Kapoor claims “fights hair loss and dandruff”, and also plugs in Sebamed’s USP “backed by science”.
Kapoor, after Sushmita Sen, is the most popular face to endorse a Sebamed product. This fact is noteworthy because only last year, the company, in a campaign, urged customers, “Filmstars kee nahi, science kee suno.”
Sebamed, in last year’s campaign, had taken potshots at Hindustan Unilever’s Lux, Dove, and other soap brands like Pears and Santoor. The ad’s copy attacked the brands’ tendency to rely on movie stars and said it’s better to listen to science.