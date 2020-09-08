Saifeena stars in a new LUX ad; has copywriting taken a backseat in celeb led ads?

Of course. But Lux was always like this. They rely very heavily on the celebs. In light of the new consumer guidelines, we all need to be a bit careful. But we must also remember for an age old product like Lux there is no real benefit that they can talk about except beauty. But having said that, it does make me smile. She does light up the screen. And he has always been best in a subtle role. Copywriting honestly for it is not bad keeping in mind some other celeb ads which are outright mindless.