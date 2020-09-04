Ayushmann Khurrana: Hottest brand ambassador for ‘middle class’ India?

He comes across as someone who loves whatever he is doing. Whether it is his acting, singing, hosting or even a casual conversation in an interview. One can see it in his eyes. No wonder, brands across various categories see him as their protagonist. He cuts across various segments of target groups. He can be as earnest and simple as one can be, and as chic and fashionable as one would want him to be. Again, I don’t mean just in terms of looks, but in a holistic way.