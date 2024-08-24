As Shikhar Dhawan announces his retirement, a recap of his ad innings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He appeared in ads for boAt, Deam11, Nerolac, and hosted a chat show on JioCinema as well.
After a 14-year innings on the cricketing pitch, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all formats of the game on August 24, 2024.
He burst onto the scene with an explosive 85-ball hundred against Australia in Mohali in 2013 despite having made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in 2010. Over the years he had taken a liking to playing against the Aussies.
During his time playing for India and for IPL franchisees such as Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he also represented many brands.
Here’s a recap of Dhawan’s ad innings.
Dream11
Svish
boAt
Nerolac
MyTeam11
Symphony
He also hosted a chat show on Jio Cinema