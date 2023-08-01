ASCI and Khaitan & co release whitepaper on generative AI in advertising : Assessing opportunities, risks, and compliance

Generative AI empowers advertisers to automate content creation, enabling the development of original text, images, articles, and marketing materials. It also enhances customer experiences through chatbots, AI assistants, and interactive advertising. The whitepaper acknowledges its limitless applications while addressing concerns related to consumer protection and potential misuse and manipulation.

Focusing on the Indian legal landscape, the whitepaper addresses the legal risks advertisers may encounter when utilizing generative AI. It offers insights on potential copyright infringement, unlawful content prevention, and data privacy concerns.