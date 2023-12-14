ASCI reinforces guidelines for qualification of brand extension of restricted categories

Advertising spends have to be in proportion to sales turnover of extension. ASCI has mandated that the advertising budget for genuine brand extensions of restricted master brands has to be commensurate with the extension’s sales turnover. The proportions for the ad budgets are capped at 200% of the turnover in the first two years of launch of the extension, followed by 100% of revenue in the third year, 50% in the fourth year and 30% thereafter.