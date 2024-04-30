ASCI responds to Bombay Shaving Company's Prachi Nigam newspaper ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Bombae, a women’s hair removal brand by Bombay Shaving Company, faced criticism for its recent newspaper advertisement surrounding Prachi Nigam. The ad encouraged her not to yield to bullying while subtly promoting their product stating, "We hope you never get bullied into using our razor."
However, the ad sparked backlash on social media, with many accusing the brand of exploiting women who have already faced criticism for facial hair, and of capitalising on their insecurities for profit.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), addressed the issue on LinkedIn, stating, “ASCI has taken note and will address this matter. Moment marketing can often lead to significant missteps if not executed carefully.”
Her comments were made in response to a post by Lloyd Mathias, a brand strategist, who shared essential guidelines for brands to consider when engaging in moment marketing strategies.