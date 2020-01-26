Ashirvaad's gut-friendly atta resolves tummy troubles in new ad

A worried mom asks 'Hua Kya?' every time her son leaves the loo.
ITC's atta brand Aashirvaad Atta has just released its ad campaign ‘Happy Tummy for a Happy You’ for its 'Multigrains' variant. The campaign builds on multigrains' 'high in fibre' proposition - that it aids digestion and improves gut health. The campaign also takes a light-hearted narrative on prevailing day-to-day gut issues.
Crafted by McCann World Group, the film makes an interesting but subtle reference to a kid's vain efforts to relieve his bowels in the loo. The TVC opens with curious parents and their child who is facing a digestion problem. This in turn becomes a daily conversation between them. A worried mom resorts to asking 'Hua Kya?' every time her son leaves the bathroom. It showcases the everyday struggle until the mother decides to include Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains in their diet.
Also interesting is the fact that so far, products with a 'gut-health' proposition have specifically targeted adults. for example, Britannia's NutriChoice biscuits also have a 'hi-fibre 5-grain' proposition. The brand aims to create awareness about the benefits of adopting fibre rich food in one’s daily diet.
Speaking on the new launch, Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU chief executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, ITC Foods Division, says, “Aashirvaad has always been committed to helping the Indian mother present a wholesome meal to her family. Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains is made with wheat grains selected from fields across the country and five added grains to give the family wholesome goodness in tasty rotis. The extra fibre in Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains aids digestion, making it a healthy option, while the extra protein helps build strength; vitamins build immunity.”
Meera Jyothis Prem, creative lead, McCann World Group Advertising, Bengaluru, says, “Moms can’t keep their kids away from junk food. This means lower intake of fibre rich food, leading to an ever increasing problem in urban homes today; constipation. On the other hand, ‘Multigrain’ seems to have lost its sheen because it is seen as something that just provides overall well-being and doesn’t call out any singular benefit. The truth is that Aashirvaad atta with multigrains does provide a fibre-rich diet, which makes for a perfect solution for mommy’s morning woes. So we decided the two should meet. ‘Hua-kya?’ is a question that haunts children every morning, while parents chew on their nails anxiously and wait for the right answer. The ad plays out this everyday, real-life drama charmingly and the brand comes in beautifully to ‘flush-out’ a real problem that plagues parents today.”
The campaign has launched nationally on television and on digital platforms like Google Display Network and YouTube.