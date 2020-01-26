Ashirvaad's gut-friendly atta resolves tummy troubles in new ad

Meera Jyothis Prem, creative lead, McCann World Group Advertising, Bengaluru, says, “Moms can’t keep their kids away from junk food. This means lower intake of fibre rich food, leading to an ever increasing problem in urban homes today; constipation. On the other hand, ‘Multigrain’ seems to have lost its sheen because it is seen as something that just provides overall well-being and doesn’t call out any singular benefit. The truth is that Aashirvaad atta with multigrains does provide a fibre-rich diet, which makes for a perfect solution for mommy’s morning woes. So we decided the two should meet. ‘Hua-kya?’ is a question that haunts children every morning, while parents chew on their nails anxiously and wait for the right answer. The ad plays out this everyday, real-life drama charmingly and the brand comes in beautifully to ‘flush-out’ a real problem that plagues parents today.”