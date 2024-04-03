Asian Paints appoints Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for its upcoming Neo Bharat Latex Paint

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming launch and its brand ambassador, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said, "Our upcoming launch, Neo Bharat Latex Paint, marks one of Asian Paints' biggest moments in history, and having Virat Kohli as the face of this disruptive brand adds to our excitement. Kohli is credited today to transform the game and the Indian team in a way that many have not. His popularity cuts across regions, his persona exudes the confidence of the new India. Kohli’s influence and resonance with the masses perfectly align with this revolutionary product. Neo Bharat is set to not only redefine the paint category but also fuel the industry's growth in India. We welcome Virat Kohli to the Asian Paints family and look forward to this journey together.”