Asian Paints brings comedy duo Krushna & Kiku together in a ‘batwara’ ad

In a first-ever collaboration, comedy duo Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, renowned for their witty exchanges on The Kapil Sharma Show, come together in a new ad campaign for Asian Paints. The playful spot features the two as bickering brothers caught in a quintessential desi household divide.

The film opens on an emotional note, marked by the death of their father, leading the two brothers to divide their ancestral home right down the middle. Kiku, with his signature sarcasm, mocks Krushna's capacity to uphold his half, asserting that it won't endure for a year. Krushna throws back a cheeky challenge: “Let’s see after four years.”

Kiku, confident that the paint will peel or fade, bets his gold jewellery on it—only to be left astonished year after year. What he doesn't know is that Krushna used Asian Paints’ Tractor Emulsion, a paint that offers smooth finish, long-lasting protection, and a four-year warranty.

For four consecutive years, Kiku continues to lose the bet, attributing it to mere coincidence—until the truth is ultimately uncovered. Krushna’s walls are spotless, vibrant, and flawless, all thanks to the Tractor Emulsion.

The creative concept taps into nostalgia for another memorable “batwara” ad—Ambuja Cement’s iconic spot featuring Boman Irani in a double role. The campaign remains notable for the memorable line: “Bhaiya, yeh deewar tooti kyun nahi?” and the punchy answer, “Tootegi kaise, Ambuja Cement se jo bani hai.”

The timing of the new Asian Paints ad is also noteworthy. It drops just as excitement builds for the return of *The Great Indian Kapil Show*, with its third season set to premiere on Netflix on June 21. With Krushna and Kiku sharing screen space once again, this time in a humorous family rivalry setup, the ad offers the perfect prelude to their reunion on OTT.

Witty, relatable, and anchored in strong product messaging, the campaign blends emotion and humour—true to the style of the comedic duo that fans have grown to love.