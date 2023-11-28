Asian Paints brings together colours, poetry and technology for its ‘Mera Wala Mood’ campaign

In each personalised film, a carefully crafted poem, voiced by Piyush Pandey, serves as a lyrical companion to the chosen colour and the emotion it encapsulates. These poetic narratives skillfully breathe life into the diverse spectrum of emotions encountered during the festive season. Pandey's narration adds a timeless and emotive layer to the tech-driven experience, engaging the audience on a profound level. This innovative approach not only captivates viewers but also effectively communicates the intricate and meaningful connection between emotions, colours, and the sanctity of homes, establishing a unique and profound narrative bridge between technology and human sentiment.