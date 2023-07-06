Asian Paints collaborates with Farzi Mushaira to lead conversations about the monsoon magic and leakage

The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Kinnect .
Asian Paints, a leading name in the paint industry, is excited to announce the launch of their latest product, "Damp Proof," a revolutionary waterproofing solution, just in time for the monsoon season. With an innovative approach to engage consumers, Asian Paints collaborated with Zakir Khan, a popular comedian, poet and actor for a mushaira, redirecting conversations about the monsoons towards practical and enjoyable discussions. FCB Kinnect has conceptualised the campaign.
As the rainy season approaches, effective waterproofing solutions become paramount. Asian Paints recognised this opportunity and took the initiative to introduce "Damp Proof," a state-of-the-art product that offers unparalleled protection against water damage and seepage. By launching this product, Asian Paints aims to enhance the living experience of homeowners and mitigate the challenges posed by monsoons.
Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H5PH5GBDUY
The campaign kick-started with an unconventional event - a mushaira, a traditional form of poetry recitation. Asian Paints cleverly utilised this cultural platform to captivate the audience and steer the conversation towards a vital but often overlooked topic - waterproofing. By intertwining poetry with practical discussions, Asian Paints successfully engaged the participants, resulting in an unforgettable experience that left a lasting impression.