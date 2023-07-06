Asian Paints collaborates with Farzi Mushaira to lead conversations about the monsoon magic and leakage

As the rainy season approaches, effective waterproofing solutions become paramount. Asian Paints recognised this opportunity and took the initiative to introduce "Damp Proof," a state-of-the-art product that offers unparalleled protection against water damage and seepage. By launching this product, Asian Paints aims to enhance the living experience of homeowners and mitigate the challenges posed by monsoons.

Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H5PH5GBDUY

The campaign kick-started with an unconventional event - a mushaira, a traditional form of poetry recitation. Asian Paints cleverly utilised this cultural platform to captivate the audience and steer the conversation towards a vital but often overlooked topic - waterproofing. By intertwining poetry with practical discussions, Asian Paints successfully engaged the participants, resulting in an unforgettable experience that left a lasting impression.