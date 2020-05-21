Asian Paints focuses on the safety of its painters returning to work in a new ad campaign

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, it extols the brand's 'Safe Painting Service' that's mindful of everybody's safety while assuring great-looking walls.
Coronavirus and the lockdown have become part of our lives and precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, using sanitisers, and social distancing everyday habits.
But, until a vaccine is developed for the virus, we'll fear the risk of infection. And this fear is the highest among those who're already working on the frontlines and the ones who're returning to work as the Government of India eases relaxations and the number of Orange and Green zones increase.
Asian Paints, a leading Indian paint company, took this fear of infection head-on and decided to turn their painting service into a 'Safe Painting Service'. From the site to the painters and their families to the residents of the house, the brand took multiple steps to ensure everybody's wellbeing.
Ogilvy Mumbai has come out with a two-part digital series to spread Asian Paint's efforts into people's minds.
In the first film, we see a painter's wife worried about her husband return to work. To soothe her, he explains to her all the steps he'll take to keep himself safe – wearing a mask, using the temperature meter, using gloves and safety goggles at all times, and wearing a safe suit provided by his employer, Asian Paints. He also mentions that before starting work, he will sanitise himself, won't touch any item at the site if it is unsanitised, and once work is completed, he will sanitise himself once again before returning home.
The second film talks about social distancing. We see the same couple. The painter explains to his wife that he uses machines that help make the painting task efficient and smoother. It's safe, requires fewer people, and maintains social distancing too.
Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited says, “Communitarianism is mirrored in Asian Paints' beliefs and practices. Caring about the well-being of our stakeholders has always been the utmost priority. We understand the current threat of infection is a serious cause of concern for our painters, their families and our consumers, hence we devised the Safe Painting Service to safeguard their needs. This digital campaign echoes our priority and apprises them of the provision and safety–standards we are putting into place to ensure their well-being and safety; all this while ensuring great-looking homes.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We wanted to assure people of the steps we have taken to ensure that the painting process is totally safe. We started by assuring the most important person about the safe painting services - the painter’s family.”
Asian Paints recently made headlines when it announced its foray into the hand sanitiser category. The product is being manufactured at the Company’s existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions.
CREDITS
Client: Asian Paints Limited
Agency: Ogilvy Mumbai
Ogilvy Creative: Sukesh Nayak, Prasad Kulkarni
Office Leader: Ogilvy India (West): VR Rajesh
Ogilvy Account Management: Manish Tilwani, Amrita Basu, Sarvesh Belekar
Ogilvy Planning: Prem Narayan, Samhita Chaudhuri, Dhara Pujara
Director: Shirish Daiya
Production House: Jamic Films