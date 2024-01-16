Asian Paints launches 'Kaam Hamara. Credit Aapka' campaign for beautiful homes painting service

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign taps into the consumer sentiment around hassles related to painting.
Asian Paints, a professional painting services in India has launched "Kaam Hamara. Credit Aapka." campaign and the new brand identity for Beautiful Homes Painting Service
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the new campaign encapsulates the essence of Beautiful Homes Painting Service. It taps into the consumer sentiment around hassles related to painting. Beautiful Homes Painting Service emerges as the preferred partner in the homeowner’s journey ensuring a seamless and on time painting experience that transforms houses into beautiful homes. Directed by Hemant Bhandari, the campaign’s video features a playful interaction between a satisfied customer and a skilled supervisor. In this playful interaction, the customer humorously claims credit for the exceptional and on-time work done by Beautiful Homes Painting Service, thus reinforcing the outstanding job done by the brand.
Speaking on the occasion, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said,” Asian Paints is committed to provide the best and cutting-edge technological services so as to take the customer experience to next level. We embarked on this journey partnering our network so that they could provide the painting service across the length and breadth of our country. With the dealer as the service provider the services have now become globally the largest painting service empowering lacs of homeowners to enjoy a professional, hassle-free experience. Our legacy, experience and leadership spanning decades has translated into credibility and trust among consumers in the brand. Now, we move forward to our next phase of disruptive growth with an all-new identity - Beautiful Homes Painting Service. With the innovative painting solutions and on-time, problem free painting commitment, the brand stands strong as an enabler and a reliable partner in helping customers create beautiful homes seamlessly. The new "Kaam Hamara. Credit Aapka." campaign carries forward this brand philosophy.”
Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, commented "Asian Paints deeply understands and acknowledges the common challenges faced by homeowners during painting. While everyone loves beautifully painted homes and getting compliments thereafter, the journey to reach there is always full of hard work. Beautiful Homes Painting Service plays the role of a silent trustworthy partner, ensuring desired results without any hassles. Our new campaign humorously showcases how homeowners can effortlessly continue enjoying their lives while the adept Beautiful Homes Painting Service supervisors expertly facilitate their home painting requirements.”