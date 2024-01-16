Asian Paints launches 'Kaam Hamara. Credit Aapka' campaign for beautiful homes painting service

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said,” Asian Paints is committed to provide the best and cutting-edge technological services so as to take the customer experience to next level. We embarked on this journey partnering our network so that they could provide the painting service across the length and breadth of our country. With the dealer as the service provider the services have now become globally the largest painting service empowering lacs of homeowners to enjoy a professional, hassle-free experience. Our legacy, experience and leadership spanning decades has translated into credibility and trust among consumers in the brand. Now, we move forward to our next phase of disruptive growth with an all-new identity - Beautiful Homes Painting Service. With the innovative painting solutions and on-time, problem free painting commitment, the brand stands strong as an enabler and a reliable partner in helping customers create beautiful homes seamlessly. The new "Kaam Hamara. Credit Aapka." campaign carries forward this brand philosophy.”