Asian Paints portrays its 'Taana Baana' collection through fashion influencers

The brand collaborated with eight influencers from different states, representing different wall textures of the collection.
Asian Paints' 'Tanna Banna' collection includes special effects paints that can be used to create various patterns on walls. These wall textures help in adding a splash of freshness to home décor.
The collection is dedicated to traditional Indian handicrafts and handlooms. The wall textures are inspired by craftsmanship like charpai, ikkat, basket, and more.
The social media launch of Royale Play #TaanaBaana was executed by Kinnect, the brands social media agency partner. To promote the launch of this new collection of wall textures, the agency attempted to bring the nostalgia of India’s ancient handicraft traditions to contemporary homes.
Asian Paints wanted to launch a campaign to give homes a festive makeover around the festive season last year. Traditionally, the days that lead up to festivals are the time to declutter the home, repair anything that’s broken and give the much-required festive touch to the walls.
To launch the wall textures ahead of the festive season, Kinnect executed the #PlayNavratri contest that was launched during Navratri, to showcase one wall texture every day till Dussehra. It asked the audience to click pictures of their walls and tag the brand to win a Taana Baana wall texture makeover.
To sustain audiences' interest in the Taana Baana wall textures, the brand's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube became the key platforms. Through feed posts, Twitter polls, YouTube Shorts, trending Reels, and quizzes on stories, audiences were timely engaged, and the wall textures were remarketed to keep the buzz around them alive. Reels were created keeping in mind the ongoing trends, using trending music. These videos were also posted on YouTube Shorts.
The brand collaborated with eight décor and fashion influencers, like Tanya Khanijow (tanyakhanijow), decor_miniz (Mini), Aman Anand (creative_calling), etc., from different states representing the eight wall textures of the collection. (For example, for Bandhej texture, it partnered with an influencer from Gujarat.)
The brand displayed the shade card for the collection through carousel posts on the influencers’ feeds and showed how the wall texture looked in a room shot.
Commenting on the campaign execution, Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, said, “Through the campaign, we showcased how these beautiful wall textures could be woven into our modern lives through fashion and décor. The three-month-long campaign was crafted keeping in mind the festive season and Taana Baana's proposition of wall textures that celebrate the Indian culture and traditions associated with these festivals.”