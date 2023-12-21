Asian Paints ropes in Southern comedy-icon Sathish Muthukrishnan for new ad

The campaign film is conceptualised by Ogilvy India.
Asian Paints’ new advertisement reinforces exterior wall paint Ultima Protek as the ultimate ‘lamination paint’, offering the toughest of protection against severe rain, sun and dust.
Featuring popular southern actor and comedian Sathish Muthukrishnan as Chandru, the ad humorously showcases the exceptional features of Ultima Protek. It also highlights the cutting-edge Lamination Guard Technology which makes it the top choice for consumers.
The TVC features the main lead, Chandru, a proud homeowner who recently painted his home with lamination paint, Ultima Protek. The film showcases various seasons, where neighbors approach him marveling at his home's stunning appearance after facing severe weather conditions.
From scorching summer heat to incessant monsoon rains and heavy storms and dust, no matter what the home keeps shining. As the house stands firm and undamaged, and each neighbor is clearly impressed in every situation, Chandru can't wait to share the name of his lamination paint. However, every time he tries to reveal the name, a neighbor says it first. With admiration, each neighbor refers to him as Super Chandru.
The new Asian Paints Ultima Protek TVC is launched in Tamil and Telugu.
Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, shared, "Our new TVC underlines the essence of lamination protection through the relatable narrative of 'Super Chandru'. The ad film solidifies Ultima Protek as the best lamination paint available today for your homes."
Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, added, “Consumers in the region associate ‘lamination paint’ as a convincing barrier against adverse weather. Past campaigns made lamination paint benchmarks for exterior paint. Adding to the same, the new campaign strengthens the association of Asian Paints Ultima Protek with ‘lamination paint’.”
Credits:
Agency: Ogilvy Mumbai
Ogilvy Creative Team: Sukesh Nayak, Vivek Verma, Srinjayi Sengupta, Akshay Gawde, Chaitali Mane, Shagun Agarwal
Production House: Still Water Films
Director: Akshay Sundher
Producer: Preeti Machat, Koushik Udayashankar