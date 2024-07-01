ASUS collaborates with The Great Khali for the 'TUF Bano TUF!' campaign to showcase its powerful performance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration showcases its strength, durability, sleek design, and optimal performance through cooling systems.
ASUS, the Taiwanese technology giant, announces the launch of its latest campaign, TUF Bano TUF! The ASUS TUF Gaming laptops are crafted to deliver an unmatched gaming experience, blending rugged build with powerful performance and everyday functionality. In a move to underpin the tough and immersive experience of the TUF Gaming laptops, ASUS has teamed up with The Great Khali, the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion in history.
ASUS TUF Gaming laptops are engineered for gamers who demand top-tier performance and durability. This campaign solidifies ASUS TUF Gaming Laptops as the ultimate choice for those seeking a real, immersive gaming experience without compromising on everyday usability. The collaboration with The Great Khali is a testament to the strength and durability synonymous with the TUF Gaming brand.
The campaign features a storyline where Saloni Pawar, popularly known as Meow16K, a passionate gamer, showcases her new ASUS TUF Gaming laptop. Her friend, Rohan Ledwani, known in the esports arena as HydraFlick, is initially unimpressed but soon realises the laptop's true potential.
As Meow selects The Great Khali as her in-game character, HydraFlick is astonished to experience Khali's formidable presence in the room, illustrating the laptop's ability to bring games to life with stunning realism. The campaign showcases the exceptional gaming experience provided by TUF, leaving HydraFlick in awe as everything returns to normal once the game ends.
Speaking on the collaboration, The Great Khali said, "I'm thrilled to partner with ASUS. Just like in the ring, where strength and resilience are crucial, the TUF Gaming laptops are built to endure and perform at the highest level. This campaign perfectly captures the essence of toughness and the immersive experience that TUF Gaming offers."
"The Great Khali epitomises the spirit of toughness and power, qualities that are fundamental to our TUF Series," said Paramjeet Singh, marketing head - Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at AUS India. "Khali's renowned legacy and formidable performance in the ring make him the ideal match for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase that TUF Gaming laptops are not just about playing games; they are about experiencing them in the most realistic and powerful way possible."
During the campaign launch, we also announced a meme challenge and leveraged the WCT20 final and TUF as the essence. Through this challenge we were able to tap a wider audience and garner over 600k organic viewership. This initiative not only amplified our brand visibility but also engaged a diverse group of users, demonstrating the power of creative and timely marketing tactics.
The ASUS TUF laptop series represents a pinnacle of gaming innovation, designed to meet the rigorous demands of today's gamers. Engineered with a focus on durability and performance, TUF laptops combine robust construction with technology to deliver an unparallelled gaming experience. Whether you're diving into the latest AAA titles or tackling intensive multitasking, the TUF series ensures seamless gameplay and reliability. With a rugged and sleek design that exude strength and power, coupled with advanced cooling systems to maintain optimal performance under pressure, ASUS TUF laptops empower gamers to conquer virtual worlds with confidence and style.