ASUS collaborates with The Great Khali for the 'TUF Bano TUF!' campaign to showcase its powerful performance

"The Great Khali epitomises the spirit of toughness and power, qualities that are fundamental to our TUF Series," said Paramjeet Singh, marketing head - Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at AUS India. "Khali's renowned legacy and formidable performance in the ring make him the ideal match for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase that TUF Gaming laptops are not just about playing games; they are about experiencing them in the most realistic and powerful way possible."