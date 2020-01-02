ASUS' new ad campaign uses 'Blink' technology

The ad creative opens to the copy 'The laptop of tomorrow is just a blink away', underneath which appears an 'explore' button. Upon tapping the 'Explore' option, the ad then prompts users to blink their eyes to reveal the new laptop. It is only then that the Zenbook Pro Duo fades in along with all its specifications and features. The campaign has already reached out to 3.2 million users, witnessing a 1.2 per cent click-through rate.