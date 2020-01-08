At 18, Pulsar is out with the latest rendition of 'Definitely Male' tagline

Pulsar ditched its bold round headlamp for newer bikini-half-fairing headlamps in 2003 with the Pulsar DTSI. We have traced the brand's transition over the years through its advertising journey later in this article. While the Pulsar name stayed put, the design and performance specifications changed over the years giving rise to models like the Pulsar 220F, LS (Light Sports), NS (Naked Sports), AS (Adventure Sports), RS (Racing Sports) right up to the CS (Cruising Sport). While planned to be a Pulsar, the 400cc CS was later launched as Dominar, and launched a direct attack on Royal Enfield, the cruising strongman with the campaign Haati Mat Paalo. Only a few months ago, Bajaj launched Pulsar's first sub-150cc model, the Pulsar 125 Neon.