Ather Energy files for IPO

Ola electric's competitor, Ather Energy on Monday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by promoters and investors shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).