Ather Energy focuses on everyday riding in new brand campaign

Ather Energy has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘It’s Easy on an Ather’, which focuses on the role of technology in shaping everyday riding experiences. The campaign centres on common riding situations and how built-in features operate in the background during daily use.

The films depict on-road moments to illustrate functions such as AutoHold, Reverse Assist and SkidControl, without foregrounding technical specifications. The narrative is structured around routine riding scenarios rather than performance claims.





Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Sharma, head of Marketing, Ather Energy, said:

“With the technology advantage that Ather has, it is easy to fall for communicating superior specifications. But specifications don't capture how the consumers feel when they use our technology. Landing that feeling is more challenging, but if you get it right, the impact is far deeper. Our ‘It’s easy on an Ather’ campaign stays away from communicating specs and focuses on simple everyday moments where our thoughtfully engineered technology works seamlessly in the background. We have tried to showcase this in an aspirational but very relatable way to the Indian audiences. The simplicity in the films is the simplicity we want the riders to feel.”





The campaign adopts a clean visual style and avoids conventional automobile advertising formats. It has been developed by Ather Energy’s in-house creative team and directed by Kishore Iyyar. The films were produced by Nirvana Films, with Ranjan Bhowmick as executive producer.





The campaign will run for six weeks across films, digital platforms and social media, with placements during the India vs New Zealand cricket series, the Women’s Premier League, and selected entertainment programmes.