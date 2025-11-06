Atlys’ latest campaign turns travel frustration into a relatable story

Atlys, a visa processing platform, has launched a new campaign titled “All Set, But No Visa Yet?”, capturing the universal frustration of travelers whose dream vacations fall apart due to visa rejections.

Conceptualised by Young and Hungry and produced by Lucifer Circus, the campaign takes a lighthearted yet realistic look at the emotional highs and lows of international travel planning. It follows travelers through the familiar cycle of excitement, preparation, and the eventual disappointment of rejection — a moment that resonates with anyone who’s had their travel plans upended.

Visa rejection, the film suggests, isn’t merely procedural but deeply emotional — often derailing time, money, and anticipation. The campaign aligns with Atlys’ broader mission to simplify and bring transparency to the visa process through technology and expert guidance.

Santosh Hegde, head of marketing at Atlys, said: “Every traveler deserves to plan their dream trip with confidence, not cross their fingers and hope for the best. This campaign captures that all-too-familiar heartbreak of visa rejection. At Atlys, your journey begins with certainty.



Our visa probability evaluator assesses your profile upfront, giving you a clear understanding of your approval chances before you even apply. With our on-time guarantee across 120+ countries and intelligent guidance — you can book those flights, pack those bags, and actually go on that trip you’ve been dreaming about.”

Amid rising visa rejection rates worldwide, particularly for Indian travelers, Atlys positions itself as a platform that replaces uncertainty with clarity. Offering coverage across 120+ countries, it aims to make travel planning less stressful and more reliable through its data-driven and timely approach.

The campaign is now live across digital platforms and travel communities, reinforcing Atlys’ push to make international travel a process of confidence, not chance.