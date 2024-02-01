Atomberg's new TVC ft. Harsha Bhogle redefines 'Fandom' with energy-efficient innovation

Nikhil Pandey, category manager- ceiling fans, Atomberg Technologies, said, "We are excited to launch this TVC right after the commencement of our BCCI partnership. The TVC celebrates the spirit of fans; the ‘What a Fan!' theme captures the joy and energy that fans bring to the game, drawing parallels to the joy we aspire to deliver to our consumers with our range of energy-efficient smart fans. We are super excited for the end product and hope that his stature helps us going forward, given the visibility of the TVC.”