Atomberg's new TVC ft. Harsha Bhogle redefines 'Fandom' with energy-efficient innovation

The TVC launched immediately after its partnership with BCCI began.
Atomberg launched a TVC featuring Harsha Bhogle, playing on the connotations of what it means to be a fan. The TVC adds an additional layer to its universe of pre-existing cricket partnerships for India home matches, 2024-26.
The TVC commences with Harsha Bhogle in the commentator’s box focusing his attention on a super-fan in the crowd, stating ‘What a Fan!’, and quickly transitions to Atom and Berg, who add an innocuous line of questioning to the mix. The questions range from asking Lekin…kya hai bijli bachata hai? Phone se bhi control hota hai? (whether the fan saves electricity to whether it works using a phone), leaving Bhogle puzzled, and the viewers in splits.
The narrative redefines the conventional understanding of ‘What a Fan!’ and weaves in Atomberg's BLDC technology fan, highlighting its energy-saving features, remote control functionality, and the ability to reduce electricity bills across its category of fans, making the two synonymous.
Atomberg's new TVC aims to underscore its commitment to deliver energy-efficient solutions. The smart fan is showcased with dynamic camera movements, emphasising its features. The second ad film in the ‘What a Fan!’ campaign will be released soon.
Nikhil Pandey, category manager- ceiling fans, Atomberg Technologies, said, "We are excited to launch this TVC right after the commencement of our BCCI partnership. The TVC celebrates the spirit of fans; the ‘What a Fan!' theme captures the joy and energy that fans bring to the game, drawing parallels to the joy we aspire to deliver to our consumers with our range of energy-efficient smart fans. We are super excited for the end product and hope that his stature helps us going forward, given the visibility of the TVC.”