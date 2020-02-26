“Audi customers are young and prefer driving on their own”: Gaurav Sinha, Audi India

“We also do pop-ups and activations in housing societies. This enables us to take the buying experience to customers who sometimes prefer to connect with the brand at their comfort. We were amongst the first to come up with the concept of the Audi Mobile Terminal, where we took the complete showroom to the doorsteps of the customers. These initiatives are specifically targeted since they are mapped with the profile of the society. It is easier to narrow down what product can be pitched to the target segment, which is collectively available at one place,” Sinha explains.